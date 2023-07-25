FUKUOKA, Japan (WCMH) — Former Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong claimed his sixth world championship medal Tuesday in Japan.

The 22-year-old from Dover, Ohio finished third in the 100m backstroke final in Fukuoka for his first medal at the 2023 world championships. His American teammate Ryan Murphy won gold by five hundredths of a second over Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. It’s Armstrong’s second straight bronze medal in the 100m backstroke at worlds.

Armstrong had beaten Murphy by six hundredths of a second at the American championships in June to earn his place on the team. The former Buckeye is expected to compete in the 50m backstroke and could be on multiple American relay teams later this week.

Last summer, Armstrong won five medals at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary with both his gold medals coming in relays, the men’s 4x100m freestyle and the mixed medley relay.

He has an Olympic gold medal in the men’s medley relay that he won in Tokyo in 2021. He didn’t participate in the finals but won a gold medal for his part in the semifinals.

Armstrong was an eight-time all-state swimmer and two-time state runner-up at Dover High School. He transferred to Ohio State from West Virginia University for the 2020-21 season.