Former Buckeye Harrison returns to Columbus to mentor children at football camp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A former Ohio State University football player is stepping up in a time of need for his city.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Malik Harrison hosted his first football camp Saturday in an effort to address some of the gun violence happening in Columbus.

Harrison hopes the football camp can serve as a way to inspire the youth, allow them to ask questions, and keep them motivated to do other things.

He said he wants them to know he’s available to help them in any way he can.

“I just want to tell the kids that, in my high school, there were a lot of kids who didn’t make it all the way through high school, but the kids now, I just want to give them hope,” he said.

Harrison is a linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted in the third round in 2020.

The camp was open to anyone between the ages of 6 and 13.