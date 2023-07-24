COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud has signed his first professional football contract.

The No. 2 overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2023 draft signed his four-year rookie contract offer and gets $36.3 million overall with a signing bonus of $23.38 million, all fully guaranteed. Stroud also gets his entire signing bonus upfront, a first for Houston, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport.

Stroud became the highest-picked OSU quarterback in NFL Draft history and is the third consecutive starting QB for Ohio State to be drafted in the top-15 of the NFL Draft. In 2021, Justin Fields was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears while his OSU predecessor Dwayne Haskins was taken 15th overall by Washington.

Stroud led the Buckeyes to consecutive 11-2 seasons, breaking 13 Ohio State passing records along the way while posting 8,121 passing yards and 85 touchdowns. He was named a Heisman Trophy finalist twice, finishing third last season and fourth in 2021, and cemented his draft status with Heisman-esque performances in the 2022 Rose Bowl versus Utah (573 yards, six touchdowns) and the Peach Bowl against Georgia (348 yards and four touchdowns).

The Texans finished 3-13-1 in 2022, their third consecutive losing season.