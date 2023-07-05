COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State women’s basketball star and first-round WNBA draft pick has been waived for a second time this season.

Guard Taylor Mikesell was released by the Atlanta Dream one month into her tenure with the team. It was her second team since being drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Massillon native averaged 2.8 points, making 50% of her field goal attempts and 42.9% of her three-pointers in six games with the Dream.

Mikesell signed with the Dream on June 5, three weeks after being released by the Fever, who drafted her in the first round. Indiana released her three days prior to the season starting.

Mikesell, the first Buckeye to be selected in the first round in five years, averaged 17.2 points while shooting over 40% from the field and on three-point attempts for Ohio State in 2022. The team advanced to the Elite Eight that season, their best finish in 30 years.