BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCMH) — Former Ohio State shot putter Adelaide Aquilla did not qualify for the finals at the Track & Field World Championships in Hungary on Saturday.

The Westlake, Ohio native finished 23rd in the qualification round in Budapest with her best throw measuring at 17.42m, more than one meter short of the 12th and final qualifier. At worlds in Eugene last year, Aquilla missed out on the final by a little more than 0.20 meters.

Team USA will have two athletes compete in the Shot Put final on Saturday: Defending world champion Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen. The top qualifier with a season-best throw of 19.64m was Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands.

Aquilla, an Olympian in Tokyo in 2021, won both the indoor and outdoor NCAA titles for the Buckeyes in that same year while claiming the Ohio State female athlete of the year award, beside the men’s winner, former quarterback Justin Fields. She also finished with two consecutive silver medals in the national shot put finals.