COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2022 Ohio State graduate Adelaide Aquilla will step into a ring Friday she knows quite well, but in an unfamiliar competition.

The 2020 U.S. Olympian will compete women’s shot put at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In early June, Aquilla broke the NCAA record in the women’s shot put throwing 64 feet and 4 inches. Two weeks later, she finished second in the U.S. Nationals, earning a spot on her first world championship team.

For Aquilla, it’s all about little details.

“I’ll enter at the front of the ring, tap my feet, both my feet once on the tow board and then I put the ball on my neck,” she said describing her approach. “Then, the only two things I think about are loading my left and my shin angle, so I think about shift from the weight on my right leg to my left leg.”

The routine is repetitive: Heave nearly nine pounds of steel and then go fetch it.

“I’m a little bit of a perfectionist a lot of the times,” she said. “It’s just kind of a goal that I have for myself you know for me to be able to throw that I can always compete against the elite. It graduates me from being good in college to being good across the world, so that’s what 20 [meters] means to me.”

This week, she’ll chase that dream back to Eugene where she’s won two NCAA titles and earned a spot on the United States Olympic team.

This time, Aquilla is chasing an international medal for Team USA in the U.S.

“It brings a little bit of different butterflies. You normally get a certain level of anxiety and adrenaline and when I put on the USA logo I just feel an extra layer of butterflies and everything but it’s very awesome to be representing them and it’s a great honor,” she said.

Aquilla enters the competition with the sixth-best throw in the world this year, and she’s close enough to get into medal contention if she can throw a personal best.

Trials begin Friday with the Finals on Saturday.