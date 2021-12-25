COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a new defensive player with Akron native DeaMonte Trayanum transferring to OSU from Arizona State.

Trayanum announced his intent to join the Buckeyes on his Twitter account Christmas afternoon. The former Sun Devils running back will shift to play defense for Ohio State after two years as an offensive player.

The Akron native rushed for just over 400 yards on 78 carries in the 2021 season, scoring 6 touchdowns in the process.

Coming back home playing defense, ain’t no other way to do it! O-H 🌰 #AnotherKidFromAkron pic.twitter.com/i7kOJU5DAo — DeaMonte Trayanum (@Chipperrz_) December 25, 2021

His former school Arizona State is scheduled to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30 in the Las Vegas Bowl.