COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have added another experienced player from the transfer portal with a new offensive lineman coming to Columbus.

Former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin has committed to Ohio State nearly a week after the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan 27-20 in overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. McLaughlin has one year left of eligibility and will switch from the SEC to the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes offense will now include at least two experienced transfers with quarterback Will Howard committing to OSU on Thursday and McLaughlin expected to be protecting Howard in 2024.

McLaughlin, a Buford, Georgia native, became a fixture in the Crimson Tide’s offensive line in 2022 as a junior. After earning three starts in 2021 as a sophomore, McLaughlin started 11 games in 2022 and played at center for Alabama’s 14 games in 2023, including the Tide’s SEC Championship win over Georgia in December.

Ohio State could see more veteran players commit from the transfer portal in the coming weeks. The 2023 season concludes on Monday when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington in the national championship game.