COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes found out Monday afternoon that in 2023, five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate will join the team and wear the Scarlet & Grey.

Tate chose Ohio State over LSU, Notre Dame, and Tennessee as the Florida native will come to Columbus and join Brian Hartline’s wide receiver group.

Another 5⭐️ wide receiver for Ohio State! IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate commits to OSU’s 2023 class. @carnelltate_ — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) June 20, 2022

According to 247sports, Tate is ranked as the 28th best player in the class of 2023 and as the third best wide receiver in the class.

The IMG Academy wideout is the first five-star recruit to join the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star receiver Bryson Rodgers is the only other WR in the 2023 class that committed to Ohio State.