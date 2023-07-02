COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes not waiting for the 4th of July to set off the fireworks.

Five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott has committed to the Ohio State 2024 class. The Chicago native chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Notre Dame and Georgia.

According to On3, Scott and his family were heavily set on him going to Michigan after his official visit with the Wolverines in early June; then, Scott had his official visit to Ohio State on June 23 and defensive line coach Larry Johnson changed everything.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound rising senior at St. Ignatius High is Ohio State’s fourth 5-star prospect in the 2024 class, but the first on defense. The Buckeyes’ other 5-stars in the class are quarterback Air Noland, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and wide receiver Mylan Graham.

According to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Scott is the 14th-ranked prospect in the nation for 2024, the third-ranked defensive lineman, and the top prospect in Illinois.