PHOENIX (WCMH) — After an eventful OSU Christmas Day practice session, the Buckeyes are set to talk to the media before they take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.
Thursday at noon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will talk to media ahead of the semifinal playoff game. You can stream that live right here.
A few hours before, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to media. Watch the full video above.
- Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Watch Ryan Day speak live ahead of playoff semifinal
- Ohio State offensive linemen carry Head Coach Ryan Day across practice field
- Sports company sues in letter ‘O’ dispute with Ohio State
- Ohio State Football players, coaches address media ahead of Fiesta Bowl
- Buckeyes take at-risk kids shopping in Arizona