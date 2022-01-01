COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fans around Columbus are tuning in to this year’s Rose Bowl to watch Ohio State University take on Utah.

The Buckeyes are making their 16th Rose Bowl appearance, and while it’s not a spot in the College Football Playoff, fans said they’re still proud of the team.

The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game having won three straight Rose Bowl appearances, dating back to 1997, while Utah is playing in its first Rose Bowl.

Several key Buckeye players aren’t playing in the game, choosing to opt-out, meaning opportunities for younger but less experienced players.

Nevertheless, fans said they’re still expecting big things from the team.

“There is quite a bit of buzz, you know?” said Jimmy Barouxis, owner of Buckeye Donuts. “It’s not a huge game, but there’s still quite a bit of buzz here among the college students. The OSU students are coming in with their OSU gear and we’re hearing them talk about the game, so I think quite a few people are going to watch it.”

“They had a great year!” Yeah, they lost to that team up north, but otherwise, I think they’ve had a pretty good year,” said Gary and Rita Turner. “So we’re happy for them, we’re going to go home, we’ve got a gyro and we’re going home to watch the game”