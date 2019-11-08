Fans disappointed OSU’s Young won’t play Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The excitement was beginning to build especially with the college football playoff committee having Ohio State as its top-ranked team.

Several Buckeye fans wanted to see Chase Young, who some are calling the best defensive player in the nation.

“We’re from New Hampshire,” said OSU fan Brad Collins. “We get up at 3 o’clock in the morning, caught a plane out of Boston. Psyched to see the game. I hadn’t been out here in 20 years. My son’s first time, and disappointed that Chase won’t be here.”

Fans went from the high of seeing an undefeated Ohio State football team.

“We actually flew in from North Carolina yesterday to come to the game,” said Erin Nelms.

Then the low of not seeing arguably the best defensive player in college football in Young.

“Ahh, a little sad,” said Jason Collins. “We definitely came here to see him.”

Fans and families traveled hundreds of miles for this game and many admit it won’t have the same feel to it without Young harassing Maryland’s quarterback.

“We really wanted to watch him play, and we really truly believe that he is the best defensive player in the nation,” said Nelms.

Young sent a statement out about what happened claiming he received a loan from a family friend and paid it back.

It’s something OSU students said they understand.

“I feel like sometimes we all go through tough times where we might need some money. I don’t see how that really warrants an investigation,” said student Tim Walters.

Their hope is that the NCAA understands as well and Young can return soon to fight for his Heisman consideration.

Fans also want Young to return for the team’s big games against Penn State and Michigan later this year.