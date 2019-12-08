Fans celebrate OSU win, predict playoff ranking spot

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — Elation probably isn’t a strong enough word to describe the feeling among fans following Ohio State University’s win over Wisconsin Saturday to snag the Big 10 championship.

“It was crazy,” one fan said following the game. “Everyone was going wild, and it was a fun atmosphere.”

Other fans were predicting where OSU would be ranked in Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes were number 1 the last two weeks, but a strong game by second-place LSU could bump the Buckeyes from the top spot.

“It’s not about where we want to see them play, it’s where they’re playin’,” said one fan, predicting the Buckeyes making it all the way to New Orleans for the national championship game on Jan. 13.

Many fans also gave the team credit for turning around a troublesome first half into a shutout second half.

“Their second-half adjustments are the best in the country,” one fan said. “The best coaching staff in the country.”