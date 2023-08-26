COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of an Ohio State University wrestler said he has a “long, difficult road ahead of him,” revealing the student-athlete cannot walk without assistance after a shooting earlier this month.

Sammy Sasso was shot during a carjacking on Aug. 18, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, his family revealed in the statement.

Sasso suffered severe nerve damage to his spine and spent three days in the intensive care unit, his family said. He was then transferred to an acute care unit, where he is still receiving treatment.

Sasso, a fifth-year senior at OSU, underwent two surgeries after the shooting, including one to remove the bullet near his spine, the family wrote.

“Upon his release from the hospital, he will be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he will undergo comprehensive physical therapy aimed at learning how to walk again,” the statement, which Sasso retweeted, reads. “At this time, Sammy is unable to walk without assistance. While the doctors are hopeful that he will make a full recovery, Sammy has a long, difficult road ahead of him.”

Sasso, from Nazareth, Pa., is a decorated collegiate wrestler with two Big Ten titles and two NCAA runner-up finishes.

“Sammy’s journey has taken an unexpected turn, yet even in the face of adversity his spirit remains unbroken,” the statement reads.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Sasso’s medical costs. The family’s full statement from the GoFundMe reads:

NBC4 reported on a shooting that occurred that same night in Weinland Park at 1396 N. High Street. A witness at the scene told NBC4 they had just parked at the Kroger across the street when they heard the gunfire. The witness called 911 after they saw someone run out of the alley while a male victim remained with a gunshot wound near his ribcage.

The victim of that shooting was transported to Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. A witness at the scene said Sasso was the victim, but police have, to date, not confirmed that. There has been no further update from police on the shooting that injured Sasso.