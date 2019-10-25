Expect rain for OSU-Wisconsin game at the ‘Shoe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, as the Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to play the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

While tickets are still available for the game, the stadium is expected to be at or near capacity.

Fans are reminded that they are permitted to wear raincoats and ponchos to the game. Umbrellas are permitted inside Ohio Stadium, but they must remain closed while fans are in their seats.

RELATED: Buckeyes react to looming showdown with Wisconsin

Additionally, most bags and all purses are prohibited. Fans are allowed to carry 14”x14”x4” bags into the stadium for medical and childcare needs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.