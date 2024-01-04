COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State may have found its next starting quarterback.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announced on X Thursday that he has committed to Ohio State.

The senior from Pennsylvania has one year left of eligibility after playing four seasons for the Wildcats. Howard chose Ohio State after making official visits to the University of Southern California and the University of Miami.

Howard went 22-5 as Kansas State’s starter and led them to the Big 12 title in 2022. In his 27 starts, Howard threw 48 touchdowns, ran for 19 and passed for nearly 6,000 yards.

Ohio State currently has three other quarterbacks on the roster: junior Devin Brown, sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and incoming freshman Air Noland. Ohio State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Akron.