COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NBA draft has arrived as the newest crop of basketball talent from around the world will convene in Brooklyn to discover if their hoop dreams will be realized.

It is expected that two Ohio State players, Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, will be selected in the first round of the draft Thursday night and become the first Buckeyes drafted in the NBA in four years.

In the 75-year history of the league, a total of 25 Buckeyes have been taken in the first round of the draft with none selected in that round over the last seven years.

Here is every NBA first-round pick from Ohio State dating as far back as the first draft in 1947.

2010s (3)

D’Angelo Russell (Active)

Selected: No. 2 in 2015 (Los Angeles Lakers)

Current Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Career: 7 seasons, 4 teams, 1x All-Star, All-Rookie 2nd Team

Jared Sullinger (Active)

Selected: No. 21 in 2012 (Boston Celtics)

Current Team: Shenzhen Aviators in China

NBA Career: 5 seasons, 2 teams

Evan Turner

Selected: No. 2 in 2010 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Career: 11 seasons, 5 teams

2000s (5)

Byron Mullens

Selected: No. 24 in 2009 (Dallas Mavericks)

NBA Career: 6 seasons, 4 teams

Kosta Koufos

Selected: No. 23 in 2008 (Utah Jazz)

NBA Career: 12 seasons, 5 teams

Greg Oden

Selected: No. 1 in 2007 (Portland Trail Blazers)

NBA Career: 3 seasons, 2 teams

Mike Conley Jr. (Active)

Selected: No. 4 in 2007 (Memphis Grizzlies)

Current Team: Utah Jazz

Career: 15 seasons, 2 teams, 1x All-Star, 1x All-Defensive 2nd Team, 3x NBA Sportsmanship Award

Daequan Cook

Selected: No. 21 in 2007 (Philadelphia 76ers)

NBA Career: 7 seasons, 4 teams, 1x NBA 3-Point Contest winner

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves pumps up the crowd before the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center on February 15, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jared Sullinger #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on January 22, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bulls 110-101.

Terry Stotts the head coach of the Portland Trailblazers talks with Evan Turner #1 during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Byron Mullens #22 of the Charlotte Bobcats during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 7, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kosta Koufos #41 of the Sacramento Kings rebounds during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Greg Oden #52 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game on November 18, 2008 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Mike Conley #11 of the Utah Jazz in action during the second half of Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Daequan Cook of the Miami Heat holds up the trophy after winning the Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout on All-Star Saturday Night, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 14, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona.

1990s (2)

Derek Anderson

Selected: No. 13 in 1997 (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Career: 12 seasons, 7 teams, 1x NBA Champion (2006 with Miami), NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team

Note: Drafted out of Kentucky, played at Ohio State from 1992 to ’94

Jim Jackson

Selected: No. 4 in 1992 (Dallas Mavericks)

Career: 14 seasons, 12 teams

1980s (6)

Dennis Hopson

Selected: No. 3 in 1987 (New Jersey Nets)

NBA Career: 5 seasons, 3 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1991 with Chicago)

Brad Sellers

Selected: No. 9 in 1986 (Chicago Bulls)

NBA Career: 8 seasons, 4 teams

Tony Campbell

Selected: No. 20 in 1984 (Detroit Pistons)

NBA Career: 11 seasons, 6 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1988 with Lakers)

Clark Kellogg

Selected: No. 8 in 1982 (Indiana Pacers)

Career: 5 seasons with Pacers, NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

Herb Williams

Selected: No. 14 in 1981 (Indiana Pacers)

Career: 18 seasons, 4 teams

Kelvin Ransey

Selected: No. 4 in 1980 (Chicago Bulls)

NBA Career: 6 seasons, 3 teams, NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

1970s (1)

Jim Cleamons

Selected: No. 13 in 1971 (Los Angeles Lakers)

Career: 9 seasons, 4 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1972 with Lakers)

1960s (5)

Bill Hosket

Selected: No. 10 in 1968 (New York Knicks)

Career: 4 seasons, 2 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1970 with Knicks)

Gary Bradds

Selected: No. 3 in 1964 (Baltimore Bullets)

NBA Career: 3 seasons

Jerry Lucas

Selected: Territorial Pick in 1962 (Cincinnati Royals)

Career: Hall of Famer, One of NBA 50 and 75 greatest players, 1x NBA Champion (1973 with Knicks), 7x All-Star, 3x All-NBA 1st Team

John Havlicek

Selected: No. 7 in 1962 (Boston Celtics)

Career: Hall of Famer, One of NBA 50 and 75 greatest players, 8x NBA Champion, 13x All-Star, 4x All-NBA 1st Team

Larry Siegfried

Selected: No. 3 in 1961 (Cincinnati Royals)

NBA Career: 9 seasons, 3 teams, 5x NBA Champion

1950s (1)

Dick Schnittker

Selected: No. 4 in 1950 (Washington Capitols)

Career: 6 seasons, 2 teams, 2x NBA Champion (1953 and 54 with Lakers)

1940s (2)

Jack Underman

Selected: No. 7 in 1947 (St. Louis Bombers)

Never played professionally

Paul Huston

Selected: No. 8 in 1947 (Chicago Stags)

Career: 1 season