COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NBA draft has arrived as the newest crop of basketball talent from around the world will convene in Brooklyn to discover if their hoop dreams will be realized.
It is expected that two Ohio State players, Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, will be selected in the first round of the draft Thursday night and become the first Buckeyes drafted in the NBA in four years.
In the 75-year history of the league, a total of 25 Buckeyes have been taken in the first round of the draft with none selected in that round over the last seven years.
Here is every NBA first-round pick from Ohio State dating as far back as the first draft in 1947.
2010s (3)
D’Angelo Russell (Active)
- Selected: No. 2 in 2015 (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Current Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
- Career: 7 seasons, 4 teams, 1x All-Star, All-Rookie 2nd Team
Jared Sullinger (Active)
- Selected: No. 21 in 2012 (Boston Celtics)
- Current Team: Shenzhen Aviators in China
- NBA Career: 5 seasons, 2 teams
Evan Turner
- Selected: No. 2 in 2010 (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Career: 11 seasons, 5 teams
2000s (5)
Byron Mullens
- Selected: No. 24 in 2009 (Dallas Mavericks)
- NBA Career: 6 seasons, 4 teams
Kosta Koufos
- Selected: No. 23 in 2008 (Utah Jazz)
- NBA Career: 12 seasons, 5 teams
Greg Oden
- Selected: No. 1 in 2007 (Portland Trail Blazers)
- NBA Career: 3 seasons, 2 teams
Mike Conley Jr. (Active)
- Selected: No. 4 in 2007 (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Current Team: Utah Jazz
- Career: 15 seasons, 2 teams, 1x All-Star, 1x All-Defensive 2nd Team, 3x NBA Sportsmanship Award
Daequan Cook
- Selected: No. 21 in 2007 (Philadelphia 76ers)
- NBA Career: 7 seasons, 4 teams, 1x NBA 3-Point Contest winner
1990s (2)
Derek Anderson
- Selected: No. 13 in 1997 (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Career: 12 seasons, 7 teams, 1x NBA Champion (2006 with Miami), NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team
- Note: Drafted out of Kentucky, played at Ohio State from 1992 to ’94
Jim Jackson
- Selected: No. 4 in 1992 (Dallas Mavericks)
- Career: 14 seasons, 12 teams
1980s (6)
Dennis Hopson
- Selected: No. 3 in 1987 (New Jersey Nets)
- NBA Career: 5 seasons, 3 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1991 with Chicago)
Brad Sellers
- Selected: No. 9 in 1986 (Chicago Bulls)
- NBA Career: 8 seasons, 4 teams
Tony Campbell
- Selected: No. 20 in 1984 (Detroit Pistons)
- NBA Career: 11 seasons, 6 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1988 with Lakers)
Clark Kellogg
- Selected: No. 8 in 1982 (Indiana Pacers)
- Career: 5 seasons with Pacers, NBA All-Rookie 1st Team
Herb Williams
- Selected: No. 14 in 1981 (Indiana Pacers)
- Career: 18 seasons, 4 teams
Kelvin Ransey
- Selected: No. 4 in 1980 (Chicago Bulls)
- NBA Career: 6 seasons, 3 teams, NBA All-Rookie 1st Team
1970s (1)
Jim Cleamons
- Selected: No. 13 in 1971 (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Career: 9 seasons, 4 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1972 with Lakers)
1960s (5)
Bill Hosket
- Selected: No. 10 in 1968 (New York Knicks)
- Career: 4 seasons, 2 teams, 1x NBA Champion (1970 with Knicks)
Gary Bradds
- Selected: No. 3 in 1964 (Baltimore Bullets)
- NBA Career: 3 seasons
Jerry Lucas
- Selected: Territorial Pick in 1962 (Cincinnati Royals)
- Career: Hall of Famer, One of NBA 50 and 75 greatest players, 1x NBA Champion (1973 with Knicks), 7x All-Star, 3x All-NBA 1st Team
John Havlicek
- Selected: No. 7 in 1962 (Boston Celtics)
- Career: Hall of Famer, One of NBA 50 and 75 greatest players, 8x NBA Champion, 13x All-Star, 4x All-NBA 1st Team
Larry Siegfried
- Selected: No. 3 in 1961 (Cincinnati Royals)
- NBA Career: 9 seasons, 3 teams, 5x NBA Champion
1950s (1)
Dick Schnittker
- Selected: No. 4 in 1950 (Washington Capitols)
- Career: 6 seasons, 2 teams, 2x NBA Champion (1953 and 54 with Lakers)
1940s (2)
Jack Underman
- Selected: No. 7 in 1947 (St. Louis Bombers)
- Never played professionally
Paul Huston
- Selected: No. 8 in 1947 (Chicago Stags)
- Career: 1 season