Evaluating Ohio State women’s basketball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is 11-8 and 4-4 in Big Ten play with 10 conference games remaining. The Buckeyes host No. 17 Maryland on Thursday and a win could be the start of their push to making the NCAA Tournament.

Only four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP top 25-poll which includes No. 17 Maryland, No. 18 Iowa, No. 20 Indiana and No. 23 Northwestern. OSU plays three of those teams one more time this season starting with the Terrapins.

Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in points scored at 68.3 and seventh in points allowed at 66.5. The Buckeyes best win came against No. 5 Louisville on December 5th and they played well against No. 4 Connecticut only losing 73-62 in a game that was much closer than the final score indicates. OSU’s worst loss came against the Ohio Bobcats on November 17th.

The Buckeyes played Maryland earlier this month losing 72-62 to the Terrapins. The game was tied 55-55 with eight minutes left but Maryland went on a 15-3 run during the next six minutes to pull away from the Buckeyes.

Turnovers have been a recurring issue for OSU with an average of 16.4 turnovers, which ranks 154th in the country out of 348 teams. The Buckeyes are also not a great rebounding team corralling 36.8 rebounds a game, which ranks 223rd in the nation. OSU’s scoring offense and defense are both good, but consistency will be key for this team heading into the last stretch of the regular season.