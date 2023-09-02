BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCMH) — Kick-off is approaching for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they face the Indiana Hoosiers on the road in its season opener. The game kicks off from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m.

The No. 3 team in the country will have eight players out for its first Big Ten game of the 2023 season. No players that traveled with the team are listed as questionable. The unavailable players include:

T.C. Caffey Jr. (Running back)

Kyion Grayes (Wide receiver)

Joop Mitchell (Wide receiver)

Reis Stocksdale (Wide receiver)

Zak Herbstreit (Tight end)

Will Smith Jr. (Defensive lineman)

Kourt Williams II (Linebacker)

Jayden Bonsu (Safety)

The game will be the first start in nearly two years for junior quarterback Kyle McCord who is surrounded by a collection of returning offensive starters, including receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. OSU is looking to return to the College Football Playoff this season and win its first Big Ten title since 2020.

Ohio State is favored to beat Indiana by more than four touchdowns and have not lost to the Hoosiers since 1998. The Buckeyes have also not lost a season opener this century with 1999 being the last year the Scarlet & Grey started a season 0-1.