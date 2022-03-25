COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball captain E.J. Liddell announced on Twitter he’s skipping his senior season and entering the NBA Draft.

Liddell, a two-time first team All-Big Ten honoree and consensus All-American, became the 33rd Buckeye in the university’s men’s basketball history to earn 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds, according to a news release from the Department of Athletics.

“I’m really excited for EJ as he begins his NBA career,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player. E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye. We love you, my man.”

This season, Liddell scored in the double digits in every game — rounding out the season with 1,298 career points to be No. 32 on the men’s basketball team’s all-time scoring list, the university’s athletics department said.

The forward averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds. 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game this season, becoming the third player over the last 30 years to average those numbers during a full season, the release said.

Liddell also became the seventh person in Ohio State’s history to make 143 career blocks.

In a social media post, Liddell announced his decision to hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, expressing gratitude to the Buckeye Nation and all those who supported him along the way.

“Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me not only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach,” Liddell said. “To our trainers, managers and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you all for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of this would have been possible.”