E.J. Liddell out indefinitely for Ohio State men’s basketball team

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Notre Dame’s Juwan Durham during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely because of a non-COVID-19 illness, coach Chris Holtmann said Friday.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J., but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

Liddell had been enjoying a successful sophomore season. In a 90-85 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday, he had 19 points and 12 rebounds, both career-highs. He is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Ohio State next plays Cleveland State at 4 p.m. Sunday at Value City Arena.