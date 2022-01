COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman junior defensive tackle Will Smith Jr., the son of the late Buckeye legend Will Smith, committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

Smith is a three-star defensive lineman and the 12th-ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, per 24/7Sports.

Smith picked the Buckeyes over a list of scholarship offers, including Illinois, Northwestern, Duke, Pitt, and West Virginia and a few others.