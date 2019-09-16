Dobbins named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Junior Running Back J.K. Dobbins was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference.

Dobbins rushed 22 times for 193 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s victory over Indiana. 175 of those yards came before halftime.

Dobbins also caught two catches for 14 yards, including a touchdown.

This is Dobbins’ first Offensive Player of the Week award. The last Buckeye to earn the award was Dwayne Haskins on November 26, 2018.

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson was also named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week.