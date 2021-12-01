COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State secured its first quarterback recruit for the class of 2022 Wednesday when Devin Brown, the No. 5 rated QB in the country, committed to the Buckeyes.

The top-rated quarterback for the 2022 class was Quinn Ewers but he decided to forgo his senior year and enroll at Ohio State this past fall.

Brown is the No. 1 rated player in Utah and a four-star recruit, according to 24/7 Sports.

Brown is the 17th player for the class of 2022 to commit to OSU.

Brown originally committed to USC in September 2020 when the Trojans were still led by Clay Helton but decommitted on Nov. 24.

Thank you USC for everything. No lost love. pic.twitter.com/ZLwvaH5iSc — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) November 25, 2021