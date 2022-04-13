COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State spokesperson provided NBC4 details of how Saturday’s Spring Game will be structured.

The game is set to begin at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State will hold a moment of silence and a video tribute for the late Dwayne Haskins, who was killed this past weekend.

“He left a legacy even at 24 years old. That shows how special of a person he was,” Day said on Monday. “When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion he had.”

There will be four, 12-minute quarters featuring the offense in scarlet versus the defense in gray. Some live tackling is possible during the game.

Parking is free around campus and tickets are still available for the game at OhioStateBuckeyes.com.