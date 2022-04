COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cornerback Lejond Cavazos is transferring away from Ohio State after submitting his notification to the program Monday, according to an OSU spokesperson.

The San Antonio native redshirted the 2020 season and played nine games in 2021. He was a four-star prospect out of high school but was left behind on the depth chart after the emergence of true freshman Denzel Burke.