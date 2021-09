COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will be resting in the Buckeyes upcoming game.

Day said on 97.1 The Fan, that Stroud has been taken some time off practice this week due to his shoulder and would only be used against Akron in an “emergency capacity.”

The Buckeyes are a 49 point favorite against the Zips.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.