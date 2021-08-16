Day gives shout-out to Little League team as world series set to start this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University Head Football Coach Ryan Day has another team on his mind, and it has nothing to do with football.

Day gave a shout-out to his home Little League team, North Manchester-Hooksett Little League in Hooksett, N.H. , as the team prepares to play in the Little League World Series this week.

“Speaking of New Hampshire, I’m very proud of my Little League team back home who’s done such a great job,” Day said during a press conference Monday. “Nina and I were both on the same Little League team at North Little League and so we’re both North Little League alums, so we’ve been pulling for the home team in the Little League World Series.”

The team is scheduled to face Torrance Little League from Torrance, Ca., in the evening game on opening day this Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

A few hours before, though, there is an Ohio team taking the field, as West Side Little League from Hamilton, Ohio, will face Nolensville Little League from Nolensville, Tn., at 3 p.m.

Both teams are playing for the Tom Seaver Championship Teams, meaning they will likely face each other at some point over the two weeks of the tournament.

The tournament finals are scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m.