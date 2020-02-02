D.J. Carton’s parents thank son’s supporters as he steps away from OSU basketball

Ohio State’s D.J. Carton, center, shoots between Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson, left, and Yvan Ouedraogo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 80-68. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The parents of an Ohio State University basketball player who is taking time off to deal with mental health issues thanked their son’s supporters Saturday.

D.J. Carton’s mother Jennifer posted a message to Twitter Saturday expressing her gratitude to those who are supporting her son’s decision.

“We also cannot thank Coach Holtmann, the rest of the coaching staff, the players, their families, and the medical staff enough for their compassion, understanding, support, and treatment they have provided to DJ thus far,” she wrote in the statement.

D.J. Carton is the Buckeyes’ leading freshman scorer. On Thursday, he announced he would be stepping away from basketball to deal with his personal health issues.

“I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years,” D.J. Carton wrote. “I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now. I will fight for my team and Buckeye Nation and come back stronger!”

Jennifer Carton also praised her son for the bravery of his decision and his willingness to help others by making his reasons public.

She wrapped up her statement by thanking the Buckeye fans for their support, saying D.J. “will be back stronger than ever in a Buckeye uniform. I guarantee that!!”

Thank you to DJ’s many supporters❤️ pic.twitter.com/pOnsRAJX0v — Jennifer Carton (@meeker1015) February 2, 2020

D.J. Carton missed the Buckeyes win over Indiana Saturday. No timeframe for his return has been announced.