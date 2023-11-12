COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a team-high 22 points and six Buckeyes reached double figures as No. 7 Ohio State beat IUPUI 108-58 on Sunday.

Ohio State forced 28 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, and took a 59-31 halftime lead. The Buckeyes led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter.

IUPUI’s Katie Davidson recorded a game-high 23 points. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

Ohio State took a 13-2 lead in the opening four minutes, thanks to a 9-0 run that featured consecutive baskets by Taylor Theirry.

The Buckeyes scored a game-high 35 points in the second quarter, led by 10 points from McMahon.

Taiyier Parks and Thierry each scored 12 points, Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor had 11 points apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova recorded 10 points in the home opener.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: The Jaguars lost second-leading scorer Jazmyn Turner because of an apparent left ankle injury late in the first quarter. Turner shot 3 of 4 from the field and sparked the team with seven points.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ full-court press showed up again. The team had 11 steals and forced 28 turnovers, more than any game last season.

UP NEXT

IUPUI: Hosts Marquette on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts Boston College on Thursday.