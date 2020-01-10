Corey Dennis named Ohio State quarterbacks coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Corey Dennis will serve as Ohio State’s new quarterbacks coach, a move made official by OSU Friday. Numerous outlets, including NBC4, have been reporting on Dennis’ promotion for more than a week.

Dennis replaces Mike Yurcich, who left OSU for a similar role at Texas. Dennis has served as a program assistant in various roles over the past five years.

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” OSU head Coach Ryan Day said in a statement from OSU. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Dennis is the son-in-law of former OSU coach Urban Meyer. Dennis played receiver at Georgia Tech and graduated from GT in 2014.

OSU has one remaining opening on its coaching staff, a defensive coordinator position previously occupied by new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.