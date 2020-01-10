Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting near north Columbus Steak’n Shake

Corey Dennis named Ohio State quarterbacks coach

Buckeyes

by: Jerod Smalley

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Corey Dennis will serve as Ohio State’s new quarterbacks coach, a move made official by OSU Friday. Numerous outlets, including NBC4, have been reporting on Dennis’ promotion for more than a week.

Dennis replaces Mike Yurcich, who left OSU for a similar role at Texas. Dennis has served as a program assistant in various roles over the past five years.

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” OSU head Coach Ryan Day said in a statement from OSU. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Dennis is the son-in-law of former OSU coach Urban Meyer. Dennis played receiver at Georgia Tech and graduated from GT in 2014. 

OSU has one remaining opening on its coaching staff, a defensive coordinator position previously occupied by new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools