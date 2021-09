Complete schedule: Ohio State opens women’s basketball schedule Nov. 3

Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) shoots a basket against Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule for Ohio State’s women’s basketball season was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes open the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 10 against Bucknell at Value City Arena. Their first Big Ten game comes Sunday, Dec. 5 at Purdue. The regular season ends Sunday, Feb. 27 at Michigan State.

Wed., Nov. 3: Slippery Rock (exhibition)

Wed., Nov. 10: Bucknell

Sun., Nov. 14: Norfolk State

Wed., Nov. 17: Bowling Green

Tue., Nov. 23: Bellarmine

Sat., Nov. 27: Cincinnati, at Covelli Center

Wed., Dec. 1: at Syracuse

Sun., Dec. 5: at Purdue

Tue., Dec. 7: Mount St. Mary’s

Sun., Dec. 12: Indiana

Wed., Dec. 15: Alabama State

Sun., Dec. 19: at UCLA

Tue., Dec. 21: at San Diego State

Fri., Dec. 31: at Michigan

Mon., Jan. 3: Penn State

Thu., Jan. 6: Illinois

Sun., Jan. 9: at Northwestern

Wed., Jan. 12: Michigan State

Sat., Jan. 15: at Minnesota

Thu., Jan. 20: Maryland

Sun., Jan. 23: at Rutgers

Thu., Jan. 27: Michigan

Mon., Jan. 31: at Iowa

Mon., Feb. 7: Rutgers

Thu., Feb. 10: Nebraska

Mon., Feb. 14: at Illinois

Thu., Feb. 17: at Maryland

Sun., Feb. 20: Wisconsin

Sun., Feb. 27: at Michigan State