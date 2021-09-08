Complete schedule: Ohio State men’s basketball season opens Nov. 9

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule for Ohio State’s men’s basketball season was released Tuesday afternoon.
The Buckeyes open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Akron. The home schedule includes a game against Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The first Big Ten game is at Penn State on Saturday, Dec., 5, with the first home Big Ten game Saturday, Dec. 11 against Wisconsin.
The regular season will close Sunday, March 6 against Michigan.
Game times for most games have yet to be announced.
Mon., Nov. 1: Indianapolis (exhibition)
Tue., Nov. 9: Akron
Fri., Nov. 12: Bowling Green
Thu. Nov. 18: at Xavier
Mon, Nov. 22: Seton Hall, in Fort Myers, Florida
Wed., Nov. 24: California or Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida
Tue., Nov. 30: Duke
Sun., Dec. 5: at Penn State
Wed. Dec. 8: Towson
Sat., Dec. 11: Wisconsin
Sat., Dec. 18: Kentucky, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 21: Tennessee Martin
Tue., Dec. 28: New Orleans
Sun., Jan. 2: at Nebraska
Thu., Jan. 6: at Indiana
Sun., Jan. 9: Northwestern
Thu., Jan. 13: at Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 16: Penn State
Sat., Jan. 22: Nebraska
Thu., Jan. 27: at Minnesota
Sun., Jan. 30: at Purdue
Thu., Feb. 3: Iowa
Sun., Feb. 6: Maryland
Wed., Feb. 9: at Rutgers
Sat., Feb. 12: at Michigan
Tue., Feb. 15: Minnesota
Sat., Feb. 19: Indiana
Thu., Feb. 24: at Illinois
Sun., Feb. 27: at Maryland
Thu., March 3: Michigan State
Sun., March 6: Michigan