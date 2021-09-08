Complete schedule: Ohio State men’s basketball season opens Nov. 9

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule for Ohio State’s men’s basketball season was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Akron. The home schedule includes a game against Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The first Big Ten game is at Penn State on Saturday, Dec., 5, with the first home Big Ten game Saturday, Dec. 11 against Wisconsin.

The regular season will close Sunday, March 6 against Michigan.

Game times for most games have yet to be announced.

Mon., Nov. 1: Indianapolis (exhibition)

Tue., Nov. 9: Akron

Fri., Nov. 12: Bowling Green

Thu. Nov. 18: at Xavier

Mon, Nov. 22: Seton Hall, in Fort Myers, Florida

Wed., Nov. 24: California or Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida

Tue., Nov. 30: Duke

Sun., Dec. 5: at Penn State

Wed. Dec. 8: Towson

Sat., Dec. 11: Wisconsin

Sat., Dec. 18: Kentucky, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 21: Tennessee Martin

Tue., Dec. 28: New Orleans

Sun., Jan. 2: at Nebraska

Thu., Jan. 6: at Indiana

Sun., Jan. 9: Northwestern

Thu., Jan. 13: at Wisconsin

Sun., Jan. 16: Penn State

Sat., Jan. 22: Nebraska

Thu., Jan. 27: at Minnesota

Sun., Jan. 30: at Purdue

Thu., Feb. 3: Iowa

Sun., Feb. 6: Maryland

Wed., Feb. 9: at Rutgers

Sat., Feb. 12: at Michigan

Tue., Feb. 15: Minnesota

Sat., Feb. 19: Indiana

Thu., Feb. 24: at Illinois

Sun., Feb. 27: at Maryland

Thu., March 3: Michigan State

Sun., March 6: Michigan