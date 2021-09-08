Complete schedule: Ohio State men’s basketball season opens Nov. 9

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule for Ohio State’s men’s basketball season was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Akron. The home schedule includes a game against Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The first Big Ten game is at Penn State on Saturday, Dec., 5, with the first home Big Ten game Saturday, Dec. 11 against Wisconsin.

The regular season will close Sunday, March 6 against Michigan.

Game times for most games have yet to be announced.

Mon., Nov. 1: Indianapolis (exhibition)
Tue., Nov. 9: Akron
Fri., Nov. 12: Bowling Green
Thu. Nov. 18: at Xavier
Mon, Nov. 22: Seton Hall, in Fort Myers, Florida
Wed., Nov. 24: California or Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida
Tue., Nov. 30: Duke
Sun., Dec. 5: at Penn State
Wed. Dec. 8: Towson
Sat., Dec. 11: Wisconsin
Sat., Dec. 18: Kentucky, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 21: Tennessee Martin
Tue., Dec. 28: New Orleans
Sun., Jan. 2: at Nebraska
Thu., Jan. 6: at Indiana
Sun., Jan. 9: Northwestern
Thu., Jan. 13: at Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 16: Penn State
Sat., Jan. 22: Nebraska
Thu., Jan. 27: at Minnesota
Sun., Jan. 30: at Purdue
Thu., Feb. 3: Iowa
Sun., Feb. 6: Maryland
Wed., Feb. 9: at Rutgers
Sat., Feb. 12: at Michigan
Tue., Feb. 15: Minnesota
Sat., Feb. 19: Indiana
Thu., Feb. 24: at Illinois
Sun., Feb. 27: at Maryland
Thu., March 3: Michigan State
Sun., March 6: Michigan

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Midday Forecast: Sept. 8, 2021

Columbus mayor issues new mask order for indoor public spaces

Police investigating fatal crash in south Columbus

Reynoldsburg school district proposes bond issue to replace aging middle school, other needs

Anticipation builds for Arena District DORA to open, but no firm date set

Armed carjacking near Ohio State University campus ends in pursuit

More Local News