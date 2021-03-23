Columbus native, OSU and NBA star Granville Waiters dies

Granville Waiters (Photo courtesy FC Barcelona)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Granville Waiters, a Columbus basketball legend and a beloved community leader, has died. Waiters was 60 years old.

Waiters, a 6’11 center, led East High School to the 1979 state championship. He then went to Ohio State where he served as a team captain in 1983. He scored more than 600 points in his OSU career before a 5-year stint in the NBA.

He also played for several major European pro teams, including Barcelona.

Waiters lived in Columbus and owned a financial planning and insurance business.

