Columbus a finalist to host Women’s Final Four

Members of Notre Dame celebrate after defeating Mississippi State in the final of the women’s NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 61-58. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NCAA announced Monday that Columbus was one of four finalists to host the Women’s Final Four in 2025 or 2026.

In addition to Columbus, the other finalists are Tampa, Phoenix, and Portland.

“We are thrilled Columbus has been selected as a finalist to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in either 2025 or 2026,” said Linda Shetina Logan, executive director for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, in a press release.

Columbus must submit a final bid to the NCAA by April 13. The NCAA committee will visit each finalist city from June through August, with an announcement set to be made in October.

“When Columbus played host to the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four, it united our community in a meaningful way and provided opportunities to introduce thousands of people, whether players, coaches, fans, or those watching on TV, to our great city,” Logan said.

As for the home team, the Ohio State University Buckeyes made the Women’s Final Four once, finishing second by two points in 1993, losing to Texas Tech. Since 2010, the Buckeyes have made six appearances in the tournament, advancing three times to the Sweet 16.