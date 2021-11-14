COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN announced that its weekly college football kickoff show will return to Columbus for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan State.

This will be the first time GameDay has broadcast from The Shoe this season. The last time the show emanated from Columbus was the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State on Nov. 23, 2019.

College GameDay is broadcast on ESPN and ESPNU beginning Saturdays at 9 a.m. The Buckeyes-Spartans game will follow at noon.

The No. 7 Spartans (9-1) are trying to overcome a five-game losing streak to the No. 5 Buckeyes (9-1), who are coming off a 59-31 over Purdue. The Spartans, ranked No. 2 in the Big 10 behind the Buckeyes, beat Maryland Saturday, 40-21.