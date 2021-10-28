COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff trophy has arrived in Columbus!

Of course, it’s not here to stay unless the Buckeyes win the national championship but it will be in Columbus this weekend for No. 5 Ohio State’s primetime game against No. 20 Penn State on Saturday.

Fans can take a free picture with the trophy at two area Walmart locations on Friday, October 30:

Walmart at 1221 Georgesville Rd. in Columbus from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walmart at 1693 Stringtown Rd. in Grove City from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.