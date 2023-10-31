COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As No. 3 Ohio State continues to get healthier for its stretch run in November, the question becomes, what about the passing game?

Marvin Harrison Jr. was nearly a one-man show Saturday in a win over Wisconsin with two touchdowns and 123 receiving yards. But other tight ends/receivers were targeted only six times for a combined 51 yards. The missing element has been Emeka Egbuka. Having topped 1,000 yards last season, the junior sat out his third straight game.

Coach Ryan Day will get a chance to update the status of Egbuka at noon on Tuesday during his weekly news conference. You can watch him live in the player above.

In the running game, the 24-10 win over the Badgers was a showcase for TreVeyon Henderson, who, after missing three games, gained 162 yards and scored the Buckeyes’ final touchdown.

The challenge this week is Rutgers, with kickoff set for noon Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

After Rutgers, the Buckeyes will return home to play Michigan State on Nov. 11 in primetime on NBC4.