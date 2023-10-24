COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State stands unbeaten and is coming off its second win over a ranked opponent, but the eyes of the Big Ten are elsewhere.

No. 2 Michigan is dealing with scandal after suspending a staff member accused of stealing signs from other teams and for reportedly purchasing tickets to games involving future Wolverines opponents. Those tickets included Ohio State’s 20-12 win Saturday over No. 10 Penn State, but after the scandal broke last week, they reportedly went unused.

In his regular news conference Tuesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day declined to talk about the Michigan situation while acknowledging that he understood why he might be asked about it.

“What matters is what is going on in this building and getting better,” Day said. “That’s part of being at Ohio State, and we love that part of it because everything we do is relevant. We have to make sure we’re staying focused and avoiding all distractions.”

That focus is on Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) and a road game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC4. Although unranked, the Badgers are the leaders of the Big Ten West. A loss to the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 East) would be their second in three weeks and could give Iowa (6-2, 3-2) the inside track to the West title.

Helping the Buckeyes would be the return of three starters who missed the Penn State game: running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke. Day said he is hopeful that all three return.

“We’re expecting to have great weeks of practice out of those guys, expecting to have them ready on Saturday,” Day said. “I know that I said that last week and it didn’t quite get there, but we’re looking to have a really good week of practice and having those guys available.”