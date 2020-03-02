Coach Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes start spring football practice

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team practice before the start of the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes football team has started spring practice.

Players began football drills at 8:30, Monday, at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Coach Ryan Day recently signed a 3-year contract extension to remain with the team through at least the 2026 football season.

Day will make $5.375 million from Feb. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021, plus the University will make an employer contribution of $1 million to his retirement continuation plan on Dec. 31, 2020. He will receive his current salary through June 30, 2020. Beginning July 1, 2020, Day will be paid at an annualized rate of $6.0 million per year through January 31, 2021.

Day’s compensation for the 2021 season will be $6.5 million and his total compensation for the 2022 season will be $7.6 million.

Increases to his compensation package after Feb. 1, 2023 will be determined by the director of athletics and approved by the Board of Trustees. The Ohio State Department of Athletics is completely self-supporting; it receives no university funds, tax dollars or student fees.