Clemson defeats Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl, will face LSU for national championship

Glendale, Ariz. (WCMH) — The Clemson Tigers are national championship bound after beating Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl.

The College Football Playoff semifinal game saw the Buckeyes score the first 16 points including a 68-yard touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins.

Clemson ripped off 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarter, but Ohio State grabbed the lead back on a fourth-and-two 23-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Chris Olave.

Ohio State takes the lead back in the 4th quarter 🍿#CFBPlaَyoff pic.twitter.com/jaZ6iP3qfI — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2019

Ohio State and Clemson each had a chance to score on their last possessions. Clemson struck first, scoring and making the two-point conversion to make it 29-23.

Ohio State quickly drove the ball down the field, but their final drive ended with Justin Fields’ third interception of the season.

The Tigers had the nation’s #1 ranked defense coming into the game but it was Ohio State’s rushing attack, led by Dobbins, that stood out. Dobbins averages 140 yards rushing a game but the junior running back rushed for 141 yards in the first quarter alone. Dobbins second rush of 60-plus yards broke the Ohio State all-time single season rushing record with 1,970 yards.

The run that put J.K. Dobbins ahead of Eddie George for Ohio State's all-time single-season rushing record #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/pVYRnaJlna — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Dobbins first quarter dominance was matched only by the Buckeyes defense, which held Clemson to zero points in the first 15 minutes only allowing 77 yards and three first downs. The Buckeyes sole flaw in the game was their inability to score in the red zone. During Ohio State’s first three trips inside the Clemson 20 yard line, the Buckeyes only came away with nine points. That allowed Clemson to creep back in the game with the Tigers scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter while holding Dobbins to one yard rushing leaving Ohio State with a slim 16-14 halftime lead.

Dobbins injured his ankle in the second quarter and the injury persisted into the second half. Ohio State committed a costly penalty on special teams giving Clemson second life and it capitalized on a 53-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

7 plays. 99 yards. 💨



Clemson scores 21 unanswered to take the lead! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/HGgtad23L6 — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Those were the only points of the third quarter as Ohio State punted twice and turned the ball over once on a Justin Fields interception, just his second of the season.