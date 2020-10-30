Chris Olave will be available to play for Ohio State against Penn State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will have receiver Chris Olave and all of its regular starters available for its game Saturday night at Penn State.

Olave was not on Ohio State’s status report for the game, released Friday morning. It lists players who will be unavailable to play or game-time decisions. Last week in the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over Nebraska, Olave left the game early after taking a hard hit on a tackle.

Kickoff against the Nittany Lions is 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Penn State lost its season opener in overtime to Indiana.

Here is Ohio State’s complete status report for the Penn State game:

Game-time decision

None listed

Unavailable