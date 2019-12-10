OSU’s Chase Young wins Nagurski Trophy, named top defensive player

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Chase Young has been named the 2019 Bronko Nagurski winner.

The Bronko Nagurski is handed out to the top defensive college football player by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

On the 2019 season for the unbeaten Buckeyes, Young has 21 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season sack record.

Young has been projected as the likely number 1 overall pick for next year’s NFL Draft.

Also on Monday, Young, along with OSU teammate, quarterback Justin Fields, was announced as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out this Saturday.

In addition to Young, the four other players nominated for the Nagurski were:

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

Young is the first Nagurski winner for Ohio State since linebacker James Laurinaitis in 2006.