Chase Young wins Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young rushes against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Chicago Tribune has named Ohio State Buckeyes DE Chase Young as this year’s winner of the Silver Football award.

No. 2 Ohio State boasts the country’s No. 1 defense, with Young leading the way. The junior has a school-record 16½ sacks — the most by a Big Ten player in 21 years — and 30½ in three seasons.

The Silver Football award is given to the Big Ten’s best player.

Young is the 21st Ohio State Buckeye to win the award and the sixth in the past eight years. He is the first Ohio State defensive player to win it and the conference’s first defensive player since 2009. Only six defensive players have won the Silver Football.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Silver Football award is given annually to the Big Ten’s best player with each of the 14 conference coaches getting a first and second place vote. Coaches can also not select their own players.