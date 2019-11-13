COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Chase Young will be suspended for one additional game.

Ohio State spokesman Jerry Emig said in in email:

The NCAA has concluded its review of The Ohio State University Department of Athletics’ reinstatement request for student-athlete Chase Young, and it has determined that Young should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition. Young was withheld from Ohio State’s Nov. 9 game against Maryland while the department looked into and reported a possible NCAA issue from 2018. Young will also miss Ohio State’s Nov. 16 game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Jerry Emig, Ohio State Associate Athletics Director

Last week, Ohio State officials announced that the defensive end would not play against Maryland due to a “possible NCAA issue.”

“I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated,” Gene Smith, Ohio State Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said. “This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.

“I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him. He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He’s a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we’re pleased that he’ll get that chance.”

Ohio State had requested immediate reinstatement on behalf of Young in its formal report to the NCAA.

“I appreciate the expediency to which the NCAA reviewed and responded to our request for reinstatement,” Smith said. “We felt that based on the circumstances, the NCAA would use its leadership capacity to take an understanding approach on behalf of all student-athletes who find themselves in a similar position, and it certainly did just that.”

Young posted to Twitter that in 2018 he received a loan from a family friend, which he later repaid in full.

NBC4 reached out to Young’s attorney Tim Nevius about the investigation. He said they had “no comment.”

Young tweeted his excitement to me back after Wednesday’s announcement:

Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support. I’m blessed to be a part of this team, this university, and this community. Lots of love to my family. God Bless and Go Bucks! — CY2 (@youngchase907) November 13, 2019

Young is considered one of the best players in college football this season and in the Heisman award conversation, something rare for a defensive player.

After Ohio State’s 73-14 win over Maryland, Ohio State football Emig said the ESPN report that claimed Young would be suspended for four games due to the NCAA violations was “incorrect.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day did not provide an update on Young at his press conference Tuesday (video below) ahead of the Buckeye’s game at Rutgers Saturday.

Day last spoke of Young after the Maryland game and said Young is practicing this week with the team, and that they are “proud of Chase” and “have his back.”

