Chase Young named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been named the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week for the second time this season after his dominant effort in the Buckeyes 28-17 victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday.

Young propelled an Ohio State defense with a career-high nine tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, three quarterback sacks and two more forced fumbles in Ohio State’s huge victory, its third this season over a current CFP Top 25 team (No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 17 Cincinnati), according to Ohio State officials.

The three sacks allowed Young to set the Ohio State single-season record with 16.5 heading into this week’s game at Michigan. This is the most sacks by a Big Ten player in 21 years.

The exceptional 2019 season for Young now includes 38 tackles, 19.5 TFLs for losses totaling 122 yards and 16.5 quarterback sacks for losses totaling 117 yards.

He has seven forced fumbles.

Nationally: