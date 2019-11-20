Live Now
Ohio State’s Chase Young named Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Chase Young was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded each year to the nation’s top defensive player.

The trophy is awarded by the Football Writers Association of American and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Young leads the nation with 1.69 sacks per game (13.5 total) and is second in tackles for loss, with 1.9 per game (15.5 for the season).

He is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Penn State after a two-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Young is joined by the following other finalists:

  • Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
  • J.R. Reed, SAF, Georgia
  • Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  • Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

Young, who is 6’5″, 265 pounds and from Upper Marlboro, Md., is the leader of an Ohio State defense that ranks:

  • No. 1 in the nation in total defense (216.4 yards allowed)
  • No. 1 in scoring defense (9.8 ppg)
  • No. 1 in passing yards allowed (126.0 ypg)
  • No. 1 in red zone defense (61 pct.).

