Ohio State’s Chase Young named Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Chase Young was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded each year to the nation’s top defensive player.

The trophy is awarded by the Football Writers Association of American and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Young leads the nation with 1.69 sacks per game (13.5 total) and is second in tackles for loss, with 1.9 per game (15.5 for the season).

He is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Penn State after a two-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Young is joined by the following other finalists:

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

J.R. Reed, SAF, Georgia

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

Young, who is 6’5″, 265 pounds and from Upper Marlboro, Md., is the leader of an Ohio State defense that ranks: