FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young rushes against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chase Young has been named the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

So far this season, Young ranks #1 nationally in sacks (16.5) and sacks per game (1.65). He also ranks #1 in tackles for loss per game (1.95) and #2 in tackle for loss yards (122).

He recorded at least one sack in 11 of the last 12 games.