LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The Los Angeles Chargers added a former Buckeyes player to its secondary shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ex-Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown was signed by the Chargers Saturday as an undrafted free agent. In five seasons in Columbus, Brown played 40 games where he earned an honorable mention all-Big Ten honor in 2021.

Additionally, former Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage signed with the New Orleans Saints. Cage played in 42 games for OSU over five seasons.

In addition to Brown and Cage signing after the draft, former OSU safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister signing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns also drafted two former Ohio State offensive linemen in Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler.

Three Buckeyes were drafted in the first round: Quarterback C.J. Stroud by the Houston Texans with the second pick, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. by the Arizona Cardinals with the sixth pick, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba by the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th pick.